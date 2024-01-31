media release: Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld has announced that DOA will host a free, virtual roundtable on Jan. 31 to highlight opportunities available to veteran entrepreneurs through the Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program.

Representatives from DAV-Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, will join the discussion.

“The Supplier Diversity Program not only honors our veterans but also ensures that some of our most dynamic businesses are part of our supply chain,” Blumenfeld said. “Veterans excel as entrepreneurs because they embody critical skills such as resourcefulness, leadership, discipline, and perseverance. Ensuring veteran-owned businesses are among our suppliers both fulfills a debt we owe to our veterans and bolsters the state’s economic resilience.”

The roundtable will take place at 11:30 a.m. on January 31, and share resources for veteran entrepreneurs, explain the process of getting certified as a diverse supplier, and outline how getting certified can benefit a business. The program will culminate in a live question-and-answer segment where attendees can ask questions and share feedback on how the State of Wisconsin can ease barriers to services.

Although the roundtable is free, registration is required via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtd-GgrDkpGtDL__YIkXWULUpTZfK7uMve

The Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program certifies minority-owned business enterprises (MBEs), service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (DVBs), and women-owned business enterprises (WBEs) to provide better opportunities for doing business with the State. Certified MBEs and DVBs may receive a 5-percent bid preference when they bid on state contracts, per state statute, and be listed in the State’s Certified Business Database. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, Wisconsin spent a record-setting $200 million with diverse businesses and exceeded the statewide goal of spending 5-percent of state dollars with MBEs for the third consecutive year. More information about the Wisconsin Supplier Diversity program is available at SupplierDiversity.gov.

The roundtable will be facilitated by the DOA Office of Business Development. Past programs conducted by the office include webinars on how to write a successful grant application, prepare a business plan, and reduce the risk of cybercrime for businesses and organizations.