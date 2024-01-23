media release: Dr. Howard Bailey, who directs the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, will talk about progress and challenges in humankind’s fight against cancer Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Dr. Bailey is concurrently a researcher, professor and active medical oncologist in addition to his role as director of the Carbone Cancer Center, which was one of the first six National Cancer Institute centers established nationally about 50 years ago. His work has focused on applying novel interventions for cancer therapy and, most recently, founding and leading a NCI group performing cancer prevention trials nationwide. The Carbone Center’s cutting-edge work extends statewide through two clinical-care networks founded by Dr. Bailey. “There have been only five directors of the Carbone Cancer Center since its founding, and Dr. Bailey is among current researchers and clinicians there who are bringing it to the next level,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport. The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.