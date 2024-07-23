media release: The last three years saw more than $2 billion in angel and venture capital invested in Wisconsin, including no small amount from out-of-state and international investors. What were the state’s early stage investing totals and profiles in 2023, how does 2024 look so far and what’s around the corner for 2025?

Join us for an update on Wisconsin’s angel and venture activity Tuesday, July 23, at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon in Madison.

The luncheon will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members. Click here to register.

Panelists will be David Arnstein, chief financial officer and a managing partner of Venture Investors, and Shabaka Gibson, who is a principal at HealthX Ventures. Venture Investors and HealthX are among Wisconsin’s largest venture funds, as well as participants in the $100 million Wisconsin Investment Fund announced in late May.

Tech Council president Tom Still will moderate. He will be joined by Tech Council Investor Networks director Joe Kremer, who will provide highlights of “The Wisconsin Portfolio” 36-page report to be released in July.

“The Wisconsin Portfolio has been a Tech Council publication since 2008, and we look forward to sharing the latest figures and analysis – as well as hearing from investors who understand trends in Wisconsin and beyond,” Still said.

This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.