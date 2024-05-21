media release: Resiliency and sustainability in the face of animal disease, energy storage, personal health and crop management will bring four young companies to the stage Tuesday, May 21, during a Wisconsin Tech Council luncheon in Madison. Join us mid-day at the Sheraton Hotel on Madison’s John Nolen Drive to hear short pitches and reactions from a panel of experts. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

Four startups will each make a three-minute pitch to a panel of investors and awardees of planning grants from the National Science Foundation. Those companies are:

Acepsis, a Lodi-based firm that is focusing on development of chlorine dioxide-based technologies for agricultural hygiene applications;

Agrobotic.io, an Appleton firm that uses soil sensors that use AI to quantify soil nutrients with more precision, thus controlling yield, cutting expenses and reducing emissions;

Flux XII, a Madison-based firm that is using organic flow battery chemistries to develop better grid-energy storage solutions;

Food FiXR, a Milwaukee company that aims to revolutionize health by helping people better connect with “food as medicine” in their lives.

Reaction panelists are Jeff Ebel, president of Midwest Wealth Ventures; Karen Frost, vice president of economic development and innovation for The Water Council; and Adhira Sunkara, director of strategy and innovative ventures of WiSys. Tech Council President Tom Still will moderate. This luncheon is sponsored by the Dane County Regional Airport. The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.