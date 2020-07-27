Wisconsin & the World

press release: Take a trip around the world without leaving Wisconsin! Campers will explore the many cultures that make up Wisconsin. We’ll meet new friends and discover sites in Madison that are windows to the world. Come join us on our journey as we share traditional stories, make instruments, learn international songs, games, and more!

For children entering grades 1 through 3. Give your child the experience of downtown Madison with the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s Summer Camps. These camps will be adventure filled, educational, and will teach campers the wonders of their city and their state.

Camps run from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Registration Fee: Cost is $250 per camp, 10% off for Wisconsin Historical Society Members.