Wisconsin Triennial Tour

press release: A signature survey of contemporary art statewide, MMoCA’s Wisconsin Triennial is a cornerstone of curatorial programming. The 2019 Wisconsin Triennial will feature 34 individual artists and collectives working in painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, video, photography, performance, and sound- a broad array of mediums that reflects the diversity of artists and approaches. Meet at the Madison Senior Center at 11:45 am or at MMoCA at 12 pm. Please register by calling 608-266-6581.