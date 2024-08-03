Wisconsin Vintage Pyrex Swap

to

Sun Prairie United Methodist Church 702 North St. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

media release: For a third year in a row this one day event with over 40 vendors will be selling all things vintage kitchen - Pyrex, McKee, Fire King, Hazel Atlas, Corningware, Anchor Hocking and everything in between! Fall back into the MCM era with many items that will take you back to your childhood!

608-852-5436
to
