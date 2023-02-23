The Wisconsin Vote: Partisanship, Polling, and Public Opinion

press release: Elections with far-reaching implications are on the horizon in 2023. Madison Public Library Foundation invites you to prepare and educate yourself by attending this first Educational Series presentation of the year.

We’ll welcome Dr. Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, and professor of law and public policy at Marquette University Law School. He’ll provide an overview of Wisconsin politics, highlight recent shifts in policy views, and discuss related topics, including:

• differences in results for statewide elections and district, or local, elections;

• how we vote along party lines in “nonpartisan” Supreme Court elections;

• the effects of gerrymandering on state legislative elections.

If you would like to submit a question for Dr. Franklin to answer in advance of this event, send it to eventintern@mplfoundation.org. You’ll also have the chance to ask questions during the live event using the Q&A feature on Zoom.

Please register for our workshop. If you cannot attend the live event, we’ll email all registered attendees a link to access a recording of the presentation.