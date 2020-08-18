ONLINE: Wisconsin Water Agenda

press release: Did you know River Alliance has been working on something big over the last year? We are ready to share it with you, and we need your input. We call it the Wisconsin Water Agenda. It's a new path to clean water for Wisconsin.

We've brought some of the brightest and bravest advocates together to imagine a better way to protect and restore water.

We'd love your help as we kick off this ambitious work. Will you join us online in August?

At each interactive online presentation, we'll share the 12 elements needed for clean water for everyone in Wisconsin. Each event will feature a special guest speaker + prize giveaway for attendees.

Note: 2 times available.

Registration required.

Attend on Tuesday, August 18th at 7pm: Register Now

Attend on Thursday, August 20th at 12:30pm: Register Now

Hope to see you there!

Raj

PS If you can't attend an event, but would like to get involved, please reply to this email. I'd be happy to connect with you about this work.