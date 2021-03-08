ONLINE: Wisconsin Water Week

media release: For over thirty years, the Wisconsin Lakes and Rivers Convention has been an annual gathering of lake and river lovers of all stripes: Lake and River Stewards, Lake Leaders, Lake and River Professionals, and members of the Wisconsin Lakes Partnership.

Meeting together to share research, management options, and educational strategies, convention participants gain new ideas and a renewed support network.

Our 2021 event will attempt to bring together an even wider net of people who care for our water. The first ever Wisconsin Water Week will feature three days of content-rich presentations and panels on Monday-Wednesday. Monday will emphasize “Water Cycles,” including groundwater and climate, the two largest but mostly invisible pieces of our shared water inheritance. Tuesday will explore “Water Bodies,” delving into the science of monitoring and managing lakes, rivers, wetlands, and watersheds, and evaluating their health. This includes the flora and fauna in and around these water bodies and how they interact. Wednesday will focus on “Water Actions,” featuring examples and stories from the field that demonstrate how people and communities are tackling water challenges – even during these turbulent times. Thursday’s agenda will feature 10 regionally-focused sessions; you choose which one(s) to attend. Friday’s agenda will include local action-oriented meetings and events.

Join us to celebrate water in Wisconsin and be part of the solution!