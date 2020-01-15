Wisconsin Wild Things

press release: Take a walk on the wild side with the Wisconsin Historical Museum! We will explore Madison’s natural wonders and visit some of the amazing animals and plants who call Wisconsin home. We’ll meet fuzzy creatures and creepy crawlies too. You will be wowed by all the wildlife here in Wisconsin!

For children entering grades 1 through 3. Give your child the experience of downtown Madison with the Wisconsin Historical Museum’s Summer Camps. These camps will be adventure filled, educational, and will teach campers the wonders of their city and their state.

Camps run from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Registration Fee: Cost is $250 per camp, 10% off for Wisconsin Historical Society Members.