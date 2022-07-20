Wisconsin Women in Conservation Happy Hour

media release: Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed July 18-24 Wisconsin Women in Conservation Week, citing the growing influence of women owning and managing land in Wisconsin, as well as the historic contributions of women conservation professionals and educators, A coalition of agriculture and conservation organizations will commemorate the week with Conservation Educator Happy Hours across the state. These events are free and open to all conservation educators and allies - both professional and volunteer - who are interested in working with the growing population of women farmers and landowners.

These events are being hosted by Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC), a state-wide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside, E Resources Group and Marbleseed (formerly MOSES) with support from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). RSVP to the Happy Hours is requested at WiWiC.org under events.

“Women landowners are a growing demographic. The 2017 Census recorded 38,509 female producers in Wisconsin, showing that women make up 35 percent of all producers in the state, which is slightly higher than the national average of 30 percent. That means women have more influence than ever over the future of land and water in Wisconsin, and we need to be intentional about reaching them with resources and support,” said Kriss Marion, WiWiC Communications Lead. “We are so grateful for the Governor’s Proclamation, and we are hosting these Happy Hours to have a blast celebrating the contributions of women in the essential work of caretaking soil, water and wildlife.”

The proclamation reads, in part:

“Whereas; women landowners in Wisconsin understand the importance of collaborative conservation and are champions of conservation practices such as the utilization of cover crops and pollinator habitat, the protection of native species, and regenerative agriculture; and

Whereas; our state offers many resources and technical support for women landowners and landowners of all backgrounds, and especially those who are just beginning their conservation journey; and

Whereas; this week the state of Wisconsin joins women landowners and farmers across our state in celebrating the essential contributions they make to conservation and to the prosperity of our agricultural industry as a whole.

Wisconsin Women in Conservation Week Happy Hours

Monday, July 18, 5-7pm, MKE, Alice’s Garden and Urban Farm, featuring founder Venice Williams and food from Vegan Soul

Tuesday, July 19, 5-7pm,Stevens Point, PJs at SentryWorld, featuring Siren Shrub founders Layne Cozzolino and Mindy McCord

Wednesday, July 20, 5-7pm, Mount Horeb, Brix Cider, featuring owner and Dane County Conservationist Marie Raboin

Thursday, July 21, 5-7pm, Eau Claire/Mondovi, Together Farms, featuring owner Stephanie Schneider

“Conservation, caretaking, and the nourishment of our body and souls are inextricably linked,” says Stephanie Schneider, owner of Together Farms and a host of the July 21 Happy Hour. Guests are encouraged to stay after the event and experience Burger Night at Together Farms. Schneider will also host a WiWiC Field Day Walk and Talk at Together Farms on Aug 12, from 1-5pm.

WiWiC is collaboratively engaging women landowners across the state through workshops, field days, farm tours, mentorships, a newsletter, podcast, and other learning opportunities.A team of Regional Coordinators leads cohorts of women landowners in five regions to network and share resources as well as to connect them to regional NRCS agency staff and programs. Women also have the opportunity to work with Conservation Coaches, who are experienced women landowners with particular expertise in different aspects of conservation. WiWiC hosts a state-wide Wisconsin Women in Conservation Educators Network that convenes twice a year virtually to share best practices and support each other’s work.

To register for events and sign up for the statewide newsletter, visit www.WiWiC.org. Wisconsin Women in Conservation is also on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.