Wisconsin Women in Government Gala

press release: Wisconsin Women in Government is thrilled to announce our 2019 Scholarshi p and Recognition Gala. WWIG is proud to present this year's gala in partnership with the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership and the Wisconsin Historical Society, as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin's ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 pm, Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Dr.

Kristen Soltis Anderson is author of The Selfie Vote: Where Millennials Are Leading America (And How Republicans Can Keep Up). She is a pollster and co-founder of Echelon Insights, a research and analytics firm. She was one of TIME's "30 Under 30 Changing the World" and has been featured as one of ELLE's 2016 "Most Compelling Women in Washington."

Anderson is an ABC News political contributor, columnist at The Washington Examiner, and is the co-host of The Pollsters, a bipartisan weekly podcast. She regularly appears on programs such as Morning Joe, Fox News Sunday, Real Time With Bill Maher and more.

In 2014, Anderson was a Resident Fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics. Her research on millennial attitudes has been featured in The New York Times Magazine and she regularly speaks to audiences of corporate leaders and public officials about how to reach the millennial generation.

Prior to launching Echelon Insights, Anderson was vice president of The Winston Group, a Republican polling firm. She received her master's degree from Johns Hopkins University and her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida.