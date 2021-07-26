ONLINE: Wisconsin World Adventurers

press release: Monday - Friday | July 26 - 30, Starting at 10 AM - 10:30 AM | After a break 1PM - 1:30 PM, ONLINE.

Camps are designed for children entering grades 1-5.

Take a trip around the world without leaving home! Campers will explore the many cultures that make up Wisconsin. We’ll meet new friends and virtually visit sites in Madison that are windows to the world. Come join us on our journey as we learn about world cultures through music, art, storytelling, and more!

Explore the many wonderful worlds of Wisconsin this summer with virtual summer camps with the Wisconsin Historical Museum. These week-long camps will have curious campers traveling across the state and back in time to find stories, connections, and inspiration. Each camp comes with a camp pack to pick up at the end of your week with additional activities, ideas, and surprises to make summer wildly wonderful!

Cost: $50/camper. Society members receive a 10% discount

For more information, please contact the box office at (608) 264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.