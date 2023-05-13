Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

press release: The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) will present two chamber music recitals in May, featuring student string and piano ensembles, and a flute choir. The weekend events are free and open to the public:

Saturday, May 13, 7:00 pm, Oakwood Village – University Woods Center for Arts & Education, 6205 Mineral Point Rd., Madison

Sunday, May 14, 4:30 pm, MYArts, 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison

Piano trios and string quartets will perform works by Beethoven, Dvorak, Corelli, Haydn, Mozart, and more.

The WYSO Flute Choir will also perform as part of the Sunday, May 14 concert, with pieces including Prelude II by George Gershwin; The Whistler and His [Her] Dog by Arthur Pryor, arranged for flute choir by Amy Rice-Young; Scarborough Fair, arranged for flute choir by Amy Rice-Young; and Radetzky March by Johann Strauss Sr., arranged by Fabio Barnaba.

Chamber music gives musicians a chance to work with each other in small groups, while playing an independent part written for their instrument. And it’s an opportunity to explore new repertoire - both classical masterpieces and new work. Chamber music players enjoy collaboration, while building teamwork and listening skills.

“It’s lovely to attend a chamber music recital. Audience members come away impacted by the beautiful individual musical voices,” noted Bridget Fraser, WYSO Executive Director. “Chamber music draws in the listener, is participatory in nature. The audience is treated to hearing how chamber musicians listen and respond to each other. Chamber music is a wonderful experience for everyone of any age, including the listener.”

Chamber music is an important component of WYSO programming. It helps students develop their performance and preparation skills with fellow musicians, and impacts how they play in an orchestra. It also gives them the opportunity to perform for outreach and community event programs.

The WYSO Chamber Music Program is open to student musicians in the community. Learn more about the program and WYSO’s Summer Chamber Music Camp, here: https://wysomusic.org/ our-programs/chamber-groups/

View all upcoming WYSO concerts and events, here: https://wysomusic.org/ concerts-events/