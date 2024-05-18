Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras

× Expand Aaron Maes A 2023 Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra performance. Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra

media release: You’re invited to attend the Eugenie Mayer Bolz Family Spring Concerts, on May 18-19 at Hamel Music Center.

The Percussion Ensemble and Concert Orchestra will perform on May 18 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

This performance will begin with pieces by our Percussion Ensemble. The Concert Orchestra will be performing a World Premiere composition by composer Kevin Day, sponsored by the Andrew George Memorial Fund.

Concert Orchestra will perform:

Yorkshire Ballad, Op. 58 A by James Barnes

Two Waltzes, Op. 39 by Johannes Brahms, orchestrated by N. Clifford Page

Dancing Fire III (for Andrew George), by Kevin Day (World Premiere)

Vignettes by Theron Kirk

Triumphant March (based on mvmt 3 of Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony), arranged by Jim Higgins

Harp Ensemble, Opus One, and Sinfonietta Orchestras take the stage at the Hamel Music Center on May 19 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Opus One Orchestra will perform:

Twilight Ceremonial by William Hofeldt

Follow the Drinking Gourd, arranged by Katherine W. Punwar

Kalaimahale by Chitravina N. Ravikiran, adapted by Steve Kurr

Sinfonietta Orchestra will perform:

“Grover’s Corners” from Our Town by Aaron Copland, arranged by Paul Lavender

Themes from The New World Symphony by Antonin Dvorak, arranged by Carrie Lane Gruselle

“My Shot” from Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Albert Johnson, Kejuan Waliek Muchita, Osten Harvey Jr., Roger Troutman, Christopher Wallace, arranged by Larry Moore

American Folk Song Suite, arranged by Jack Jarret

The Youth Orchestra will perform at the Hamel Music Center on May 19 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Youth Orchestra repertoire will include:

Colas Breugnon by Dmitri Kabalevsky

Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64, Mvt 1. by Felix Mendelssohn (with Jane Story, violin)

Symphony No. 1 in D Major (The Titan) by Gustav Mahler