Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras
WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The WYSO Ensembles Recital will feature the WYSO Flute Choir (under the direction of Danielle Breisbach), both WYSO Brass Choirs (under the direction of Josh Biere), and the Horn Quartet (coached by Chamber Music Coach Sarah Gillespie). The recital will be free and open to the public.
