Wisconsin's 175th Birthday Game

The great cheese state is sure aging well! May 29, 2023 marks Wisconsin’s 175th birthday! Celebrate your Wisconsin pride by showing off your knowledge of America’s Dairyland. We’re releasing daily trivia and actions throughout the month of May… how many can you complete?

How to Play:

Our (free) app allows you to complete actions, answer trivia, earn points and badges, and follow the activity of friends and other players. You can track your score, view your place on the leaderboard, and get alerts for new Actions and game announcements. You can play on our website or download the game app to your phone (iOS and Android).

All Wisconsinites over the age of 13 are welcome to join! Younger players can team up with adults.

Getting Started on Game Day: Reserve your spot and we’ll send you a one-time email with instructions for registering and joining the game a week before it starts. Sign up on Eventbrite.

Event Date: MAY 1-31, 2023

Price: FREE