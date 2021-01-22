ONLINE: Wisconsin's 2021-22 Legislative Agenda

press release: Watch “Two Bald Guys” Friday at noon, when we will be joined by Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostberg) and Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) to discuss the upcoming legislative agenda.

Topics to be covered:

  • What expectations do you have for this session in the legislature?
  • What agenda items should Wisconsinites be excited about?
  • What hope is there for bipartisan legislation?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Wisconsin's 2021-22 Legislative Agenda - 2021-01-22 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Wisconsin's 2021-22 Legislative Agenda - 2021-01-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Wisconsin's 2021-22 Legislative Agenda - 2021-01-22 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Wisconsin's 2021-22 Legislative Agenda - 2021-01-22 12:00:00 ical