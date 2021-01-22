ONLINE: Wisconsin's 2021-22 Legislative Agenda
×
Beginning in 2021, Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) is the Wisconsin Senate majority leader.
press release: Watch “Two Bald Guys” Friday at noon, when we will be joined by Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostberg) and Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) to discuss the upcoming legislative agenda.
Topics to be covered:
- What expectations do you have for this session in the legislature?
- What agenda items should Wisconsinites be excited about?
- What hope is there for bipartisan legislation?
What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.
Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.
Info
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism