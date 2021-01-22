ONLINE: Wisconsin's 2021-22 Legislative Agenda

× Expand Beginning in 2021, Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) is the Wisconsin Senate majority leader.

press release: Watch “Two Bald Guys” Friday at noon, when we will be joined by Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostberg) and Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) to discuss the upcoming legislative agenda.

Topics to be covered:

What expectations do you have for this session in the legislature?

What agenda items should Wisconsinites be excited about?

What hope is there for bipartisan legislation?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.