Wisconsin's Amphibians and Reptiles need Love, Too!

media release: Join the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin over the lunch hour at this upcoming webinar to dive into the wonderful world of amphibians and reptiles! We’ll hear from Dr. Joshua Kapfer, professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Certified Wildlife Biologist, and editor of the long-awaited Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin book, and Rori Paloski, conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The two will share information about the amphibians and reptiles that call Wisconsin home – including the mudpuppy. They’ll also describe what conservation efforts are underway to protect them, and what people can do to help.

Register for the Zoom webinar.