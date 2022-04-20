ONLINE: Wisconsin's Changing Climate: Impacts and Solutions for a Warmer Climate

press release: At the “Wisconsin's State of the Climate” talk, five leaders from the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) network will provide an overview of WICCI’s recently released 2021 assessment report, Wisconsin’s Changing Climate: Impacts and Solutions for a Warmer Climate. This report showcases how the climate has continued to change since the 2011 assessment report and how new data and insight are leading to adaptation, mitigation, and solutions in Wisconsin. Led by the UW-Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, WICCI is a nationally recognized collaboration of scientists and stakeholders working together to help Wisconsin policymakers and residents understand and address the impacts of climate change.

Our 2022 Climate & Energy Series continues to explore how Wisconsin leaders are moving beyond incrementalism to transformational action that communicates clear messages. These conversations are designed to foster discussion and peer learning among experts, practitioners, and climate-concerned community members regarding local solutions to global environmental challenges. Join us for these virtual discussions to build a collective sense of purpose, knowledge, and action as we face the many challenges of our time. See our archive of previous series presentations here.