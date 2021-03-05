ONLINE: Wisconsin's Electoral Votes

press release: Join “Two Bald Guys” Friday at noon, when we will be joined State Rep. Gary Tauchen (R-Bonduel). We will discuss Rep. Tauchen’s proposal to award Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes by Congressional district, rather than our current winner-take-all system. Under this method, each of Wisconsin’s eight Congressional districts would have one electoral vote, and the remaining two votes would be awarded to the winner of the state’s popular vote. This system has been used in Maine since 1972 and in Nebraska since 1992.

Topics to be covered:

Will this proposal help amplify the political voice of Wisconsinites?

What impact would redistricting and potential gerrymandering have under this system?

Are there other electoral reforms that will improve voting in Wisconsin?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.