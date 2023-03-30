Wisconsin's Equality Agenda

media release: As LGBTQ+ legislators, we want to hear from the LGBTQ+ community about your priorities in the 2023-24 legislative session. We previously hosted a virtual listening session for the 2021-22 legislative session in December 2020, and deeply appreciated the opportunity to speak with members of our community about important issues. Over the next two years, we will have the opportunity as legislators to introduce bills and to continue to work with Governor Evers on both symbolic and substantive policy proposals to advance LGBTQ+ equality in Wisconsin.

During the listening session, we hope to give a brief overview of Equality Agenda legislation we have introduced in the past, and open up for a discussion on priorities for this legislative session and any new legislation that should be introduced.