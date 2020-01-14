Wisconsin's First Peoples

press release: In this talk Professor Sissel Schroeder will provide and overview of what is known about the distribution of the first peoples in Wisconsin some 12,000 years ago based on geospatial analysis.

Sissel Schroeder is an archaeology professor and department chair in Anthropology and a faculty affiliate with American Indian Studies, the Center for Culture, History, and the Environment, and the Nelson Institute. She is a Wisconsin native, born in Madison and raised in Wausau. She attended Luther College as an undergraduate, where she majored in Anthropology and Biology, received her M.S. in Anthropology from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, and her a Ph.D. in Anthropology from The Pennsylvania State University. #BadgerTalks

Host Group: Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ

Talk Location: 1501 Gilbert Road, Madison, WI 53711

