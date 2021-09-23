ONLINE: Wisconsin's Green Fire Annual Meeting

media release: Wisconsin Conservation: Today’s Challenges and Tomorrow’s Leaders

Thursday September 23rd, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Christine Thomas, Keynote Speaker

Our WGF Annual Meeting this year will focus on the state of our conservation tradition, with a special focus on the students and young professionals joining today’s conservation movement. Our keynote speaker Christine Thomas will share her long experience as Dean of the College of Natural Resources at UW-Stevens Point, and her tenure on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. We’ll hear from the leaders of our recently formed Student and Young Professionals group. And we’ll offer breakout sessions where you can hear from our member experts on issues ranging from climate change and clean energy to the future of our deer and wolf populations. And we’ll share results from our recent WGF member’s survey. This will be an open virtual meeting with room for discussion and we’re looking forward to seeing you!