ONLINE: Wisconsin's Hidden Gems: State Parks, Forests and Trails

press release: You're invited to Madison Public Library Foundation's next Educational Series virtual presentation, Wisconsin's Hidden Gems: State Parks, Forests and Trails, from noon–1 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Our featured speaker will be Missy VanLanduyt, Recreation Partnerships Chief with the Park and Recreation Management program at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

She'll showcase what Wisconsin's wonderful state parks, forests, trails and other nature areas have to offer — from favorite places and hidden gems to outdoor recreation opportunities. We'll take a trip around the state, exploring remote beaches, wooded campgrounds, serene nature trails and picturesque vistas — beautiful locations you can visit to bond with nature.

VanLanduyt has been with the department and parks program for just over 10 years working with partners and friends’ groups; coordinating marketing, communications and outreach for the program; and overseeing property capital development projects.

Rick Chandler, a former foundation board of directors member and Silas Pinney Legacy Society member, will be our event moderator.

Please register in advance for our free workshop by clicking the button below. If you cannot attend the live event, you'll still be able to access a recording of the presentation, which will be emailed to you.