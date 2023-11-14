Wisconsin's Incomparable Comstock: Building the New Astronomy

media release: UW Space Place presentation by Dr. Jim Lattis, Director, UW Space Place.

George C. Comstock's astronomical career, as the third director of Washburn Observatory, spanned the transition from classical astronomy to modern astrophysics. His countless hours at the telescope resulted in new understanding of the stars and the galaxy we inhabit, laying the foundations of our understanding of the universe. At the same time, Comstock's work inspired and supported the new technologies and research questions, the growing professionalization of astronomy, and the new generations of astronomers, that would completely replace his own time-honored astronomy, dating back to Galileo, that kept the astronomer's eye directly at the end of the telescope.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.