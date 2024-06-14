RSVP for Wisconsin’s Nurse Workforce Shortage

media release: Friday, June 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm

Locations: Multiple meeting sites with virtual connections

Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire

Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton

Madison College, Madison

Northcentral Technical College, Wausau

Registration Fee: $30.00 (includes light breakfast and lunch)

Deadline to Register: Friday, June 14, 2024

At the summit, nurses will come together to discuss information, share experiences and ideas, and reflect on the most important activities needed to advance nursing’s visibility, value, and vital role. The agenda includes discussions on workplace satisfaction, improving the image of nursing, recognizing seasoned nurses, education initiatives, and more.

Learn more and register:

https://www.wisconsinnurses. org/wisconsins-nurse- workforce-shortage- invitational-summit/