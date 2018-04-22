RSVP for Wisconsin's Water Future

press release: Get the Scoop on Wisconsin's Water!

How has the state's rich water heritage shaped the resource of today, its regulation and use? What are the issues we face with both quantity and quality? What solutions will assure clean and plentiful water for the future? Where do we find and how do we use data that allow us to understand and further the story of Wisconsin's water?

This half-day workshop is designed to help reporters and the public deepen their understanding of the state of Wisconsin's waters and what the future may hold. The workshop will include background, resources, and tips for following Wisconsin's water stories.

Topics: Wisconsin's Water Legacy; Quantity and Conflict, Diving into Data (hands on workshop), and State of the Waters: Protection and Quality.

Some of our confirmed speakers:

Moderator: Ron Seely, Science and Environment Writer

Curt Meine, Conservation Biologist, Historian and Writer

Dylan Jennings, Director of Public Information Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission; Tribal Council Member for Bad River Ojibwe

George Meyer, Executive Director Wisconsin Wildlife Federation

Ken Bradbury, Director and State Geologist, Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey

Adrian Stocks, Wastewater Field Operation Director, Water Quality Bureau, Wisconsin DNR

Bob Nagel, Holsum Dairies Manager

Kyle Burton, Field Operations Manager, Bureau of Drinking and Groundwater, Wisconsin DNR

Dee Hall, Managing Editor and Co-Founder of Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

John Dickert, President and CEO, Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative

Kimberlee Wright, Executive Director Midwest Environmental Advocates

Dave Marshall, Friends of the Lower Wisconsin River

Steve Carpenter, Professor and Director Emeritus, UW-Madison Center for Limnology

Coming to town for the workshop?

Consider staying on for 2018: Division, Denial & Journalism Ethics, Friday April 27 at the Discovery Building on the UW-Madison campus.

https://ethics.journalism.wisc.edu/2018conference/

More details to come ....

Special thanks to our partners: The Pulitzer Prizes, UW-Madison Dept. of Life Sciences Communication, UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, Wisconsin Newspaper Association, Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Center for Journalism Ethics.