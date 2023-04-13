WISDOM Madison Action Day Orientation

media release: April, 2023 will be a very important month for WISDOM and for Wisconsin.

On April 27, we will hold our WISDOM Madison Action Day. The day itself will be exciting. Hundreds of us will gather to hear from faith leaders, from members of our organizations, and from people who are impacted by the justice issues we work on, at 9 am at Madison Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave. We'll walk together to the state Capitol where we will have a rally on the steps. Then, we will go to speak with the people who represent us in the state legislature, to let them hear our priorities.

We need everyone to register for Madison Action Day as soon as possible. There are a lot of reasons to register now. Here are a few:

It will help us to know which legislators will be visited by their constituents. When you sign up, we can know who your Assembly Representative and Senator are, and we can be sure they will know you are coming.

It helps us to know how many lunches to have!

For those who register early, and who attend an April 13 Zoom Orientation session, there will be a drawing to give away some fun prizes!

In the meantime, please get yourself registered! You can register through any local WISDOM organization. Most groups outside of Madison also have transportation available to and from the event. If you aren't sure who to contact to get registered, send a note to ESTHER organizer Katie Olson at katio@wisdomwisconsin.org and she will help you.

Register for the April 13, 6:30 pm virtual Orientation here: Madison Action Day Orientation and Preparation