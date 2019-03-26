WISDOM Madison Action Day

press release: On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, over 1,000 people from across the state of Wisconsin, all a part of WISDOM, will gather at the State Capitol to advocate and educate representatives about issues in the proposed state budget!

It is important for our legislators in Madison to understand that we want ACTION! We need every legislator to understand that we, the people of Wisconsin, will not stand for building new prisons. We need to re-invest the money being wasted on needless incarceration back into the community-based solutions that can heal our people, our families and our communities. We need to remind our elected representatives that we are a state that believes in compassion and opportunity for every person, regardless of their zip code or their nation of origin.

March 26 will be the highlight of a season of action, to call for a just state budget. We will be attending Joint Finance Committee hearings about the budget, and we will be involved in many other actions to be sure that OUR priorities, not just those of the lobbyists, are being heard.

For info on registration, and buses from locations around the state: https://www.facebook.com/events/809774759380992/