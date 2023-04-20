Wisdom Prairie Spring Tour

media release: Experience the seasonal beauty of Wisdom Prairie by coming out to explore the spring landscape. Experienced tour guides will lead small groups on routes of varying length through the restored prairies, savannas and woodlands of Holy Wisdom Monastery. All are welcome!

Accessibility: Various tour lengths will be offered. Must be able to walk one mile on mowed hiking trails.

Invite your friends: https://www.facebook.com/events/573619354703039/