Wisdom Prairie Winter Tour

press release: Experience the seasonal beauty of Wisdom Prairie by coming out to explore the winter landscape. Experienced tour guides will lead small groups on routes of varying length through the restored prairies, savannas and woodlands of Holy Wisdom Monastery. If snow conditions permit, we will have some snowshoes available to borrow.

All are welcome. Must be able to safely navigate winter trails. Meet at the outdoor kiosk located at the top of the Monastery's upper parking lot.

https://www.facebook.com/events/538123104960495/