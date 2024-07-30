media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a series of public hearings to discuss the location, design and environmental impacts of proposed improvements in the I-39/90/94 Corridor Study between Madison and Wisconsin Dells. The study is looking to address safety issues and the aging and outdated infrastructure along this 67-mile segment in Dane, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau counties.

There will be three opportunities to participate, including one virtual option. The hearings will provide updates on the study’s recommended preferred alternative and opportunities to submit testimony for the official public hearing record.

Virtual Hearing:

Monday, July 29, 2024

From 5 to 7 p.m.

Join via YouTube Live at https://tinyurl.com/ InterstateVirtualPH.

By telephone (audio only): (608) 571-2209: Conference ID: 588 603 889#

In-Person Hearing #1

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

From 4 to 7 p.m.

Madison College

Truax Building

Conference Room D1630

1701 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704

(Parking is available in LOT L off Anderson Street and in visitor parking)

In-Person Hearing #2

Thursday, August 1, 2024

From 4 to 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells High School

HH Bennett Hall and Cafeteria

1501 Brew Farm Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

WisDOT has identified project needs and has a recommended preferred alternative. WisDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have completed the study’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS), and it is available for review and comment. Comments on the Draft EIS are due by August 12, 2024. You can find a copy of the document, along with appendices at our website: https://tinyurl.com/ InterstateEnvironmental.

The public is encouraged to attend the public hearing to learn more about the Draft EIS and proposed improvements while providing input. Project maps and other information will be on display, and WisDOT staff will be available to explain the proposed improvements and answer questions. Information on how to present verbal and written testimony will be provided at the public hearing.

Interested persons unable to attend the scheduled hearing that would like to learn more information about the study should visit the project website at https://tinyurl.com/ I399094Study or contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt at (608) 246-3867 or via email at David2.Schmidt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding this study can be mailed to David Schmidt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Both in-person hearing facilities are ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711) at least seven working days prior to the hearing. To request a Spanish- or Hmong- speaking interpreter at the meeting, please contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt at least seven working days prior to the hearing.