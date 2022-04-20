ONLINE: WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: “The war hits home: How the Ukraine conflict affects trade in Europe, the United States and Wisconsin”

When: Wednesday, April 20 Noon to 1 p.m. CT, virtual via Zoom webinar

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, will moderate a discussion on how the war in Ukraine is disrupting trade far beyond the conflict.

Experts, each with a unique perspective on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its effect on the EU, NATO and beyond:

--Mark Green, leader of the nonpartisan Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. He was director of USAID, served as U.S. ambassador to Tanzania and was a member of Congress representing the Green Bay area. See bio: www.wilsoncenter.org/person/ambassador-mark-green

--Richard Graber, former U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic who now heads The Bradley Foundation in Milwaukee. See bio: www.bradleyfdn.org/our-people/richard-w.-graber

--Tom Loftus, former U.S. ambassador to Norway. See bio: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_A._Loftus

--Tom Barrett (invited), U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, former member of Congress and mayor of Milwaukee. See bio: lu.usembassy.gov/ambassador-thomas-barrett/

This luncheon is part of the WisPolitics.com - WisBusiness.com - Wisconsin Technology Council Trade Policy Initiative sponsored by Michael Best Strategies.

