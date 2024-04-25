WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release:Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club on Thursday, April 25 for an election-year discussion with the two major party chairs:

--State GOP Chair Brian Schimming: www.wispolitics.com/2022/ wisgop-brian-schimming- elected-chairman-of-rpw/

--State Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler: www.wisdems.org/our-party/ meet-our-chair/

The chairs are planning upcoming state conventions, and Republicans host the national convention in Milwaukee this July. They are also working on battle plans for legislative races following Dem Gov. Tony Evers' signing of his redistricting plan. That's in addition to nationally important presidential and U.S. Senate races.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $24.50 per person. Price for the general public is $29 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

