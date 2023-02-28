WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club, 5 East Wilson St., Madison, on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for a discussion on Gov. Tony Evers' two-year budget plan with the co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee: Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein. The two Republicans also led the GOP-dominated committee in the previous budget session.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $21.50 per person. Price for the general public is $28 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.