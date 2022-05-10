RSVP for WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release:

Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club, 5 East Wilson St., Madison, on Thursday, May 12, for a 2022 election preview featuring a veteran pundit panel.

Panelists include:

Marquette University Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin

Democratic strategist Tanya Bjork

Republican strategist Keith Gilkes of Platform Communications

The event will begin with a moderated discussion and then shift to questions from the audience.

Check-in and lunch begins at 11:30 AM, with the program going from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $21.50 per person. Price for general public is $25 per person.

This event series is sponsored by Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem. Their sponsorship support made this program possible.

Other upcoming WisPolitics.com events: https://www. wispolitics.com/category/ events/featured-events/