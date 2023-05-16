WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club, 5 East Wilson St., Madison, on Tuesday, May 16th for a discussion with Missy Hughes, Secretary & CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state’s lead economic development organization. She was appointed to the post by Governor Evers in September 2019. Prior to joining WEDC, she was chief counsel and chief mission officer for Organic Valley, a Wisconsin-based, nationwide cooperative of organic dairy farmers.

In her role at WEDC, Secretary Hughes oversees efforts to attract businesses to Wisconsin and help existing businesses expand, meet current and future workforce needs, promote global trade and investment, support thriving communities and small businesses, encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, address the unique needs of rural residents, and advance the economic well-being of every resident.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $21.50 per person. Price for the general public is $28 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.