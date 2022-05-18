ONLINE: WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com and WisBusiness.com for the Wednesday, May 18 "The Midwest Energy Landscape and the Way Forward" virtual luncheon.

The Ukraine crisis has brought the reality of global energy interdependence into the headlines. What does this mean for North America generally and Wisconsin in particular? How do we examine the reality of energy needs and sources? Amid growing global energy demand and rising carbon dioxide emissions, majorities of Americans say the United States should prioritize the development of renewable energy sources but stop short of backing a complete break with fossil fuels. Economic concerns are also front of mind for many when asked to think about what a transition away from fossil fuels could mean for their own lives.

The program goes from noon to 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 18.

Panelists:

--Aaron Annable, Consul, Manager Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Services, Canadian Consulate General Chicago

--Heather Allen, Executive Director, RENEW Wisconsin

--Kathryn Valdez, Manager of Energy & Environmental Policy, Xcel Energy

--Professor Paul Wilson, Department Chair and Grainger Professor of Nuclear Engineering, Engineering Physics, University of Wisconsin

All registered attendees will receive an email with a link to the webinar. The link will be sent out the morning of May 18.