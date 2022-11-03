Online
WisPolitics.com Luncheon
media release: Join WisPolitics.com for a virtual luncheon with analysts on the top election issues facing voters on Nov. 8 Election Day.
The analysts are:
--UW-Madison professor Mark Copelovitch of the La Follette School of Public Affairs;
--Jessie Opoien of the Capital Times;
--and Matt Smith of WISN-TV's "UpFront" program.
The program will run from noon to 1 p.m.
The event will start with a moderated discussion among the panelists. They will then answer questions submitted by members of the audience.
You will receive a link to the webinar via email on the morning of the event.
Sponsored by AARP Wisconsin (https://states.aarp.org/wisconsin/election-voting-guide)