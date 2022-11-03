Online

WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for a virtual luncheon with analysts on the top election issues facing voters on Nov. 8 Election Day.

The analysts are:

--UW-Madison professor Mark Copelovitch of the La Follette School of Public Affairs;

--Jessie Opoien of the Capital Times;

--and Matt Smith of WISN-TV's "UpFront" program.

The program will run from noon to 1 p.m.

The event will start with a moderated discussion among the panelists. They will then answer questions submitted by members of the audience.

Sponsored by AARP Wisconsin (https://states.aarp.org/wisconsin/election-voting-guide)

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
