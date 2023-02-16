WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join us for a virtual luncheon with top analysts on the Feb. 21 state Supreme Court primary and the special GOP primary election in the Milwaukee area's 8th Senate District.

The analysts are:

Corri Hess of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Matt Smith of WISN-TV's "UpFront" program

And the WisOpinion.com Insiders: former legislative leaders Chuck Chvala, a Dem, and Scott Jensen, a Republican. See the archives: https://www.wispolitics.com/category/opinion/the-insiders

The program will run from noon to 1 p.m. The event will start with a moderated discussion among the panelists. They will then answer questions submitted by members of the audience. This event is sponsored by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership. This sponsorship support made the program possible.

