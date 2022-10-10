RSVP for WisPolitics.com Luncheon

11:30 am, 1/19, Madison Club. $27.50. RSVP by 1/15.

media release: Oct. 12 WisPolitics luncheon to feature State Treasurer Godlewski and State Sen. Bernier discussing top issues for women this election season

Join us on October 12th for a WisPolitics.com luncheon at The Madison Club for a discussion on the top issues for women this election season.

The panel will feature elected female officials and voters across generations.

The elected officials are State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, a Democrat who ran for U.S. Senate, and State Sen. Kathy Bernier, a Republican from Chippewa Falls who chairs the Senate Elections Committee.

This event will begin with a moderated discussion and then shift to questions from the audience. Check-in and lunch begins at 11:30 AM, and the program will run from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing of $21.50 per person. Price for general public is $25.00 per person.

AARP-Wisconsin is the sponsor of this event with TEMPO Madison as a partner.