WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release:

Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club on Tuesday, October 29th for a talk with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on the $22 million city referendum on the November ballot and the state’s relationship with the capital city.

Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., the program will start at noon and last approximately 1 hour. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $25 per person. Price for the general public is $30 per person. Price includes buffet lunch.

Thank you to our WisPolitics.com Madison luncheon series sponsors: Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin. Their support makes this programming possible.