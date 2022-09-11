RSVP for WisPolitics.com Luncheon

media release: Join WisPolitics.com for lunch at The Madison Club, 5 East Wilson St., Madison, on Tues. Sept. 13 for a look at administering fall elections.

Guests are set to include:

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, the outgoing chair of the Senate Elections Committee

Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell

City of Portage Clerk Marie Moe

The event will begin with a moderated discussion and then shift to questions from the audience. Check-in and lunch begins at 11:30 AM, with the program going from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM. WisPolitics.com subscribers and members as well as Madison Club members and their guests receive discounted pricing for WisPolitics luncheons of $21.50 per person. Price for general public is $25 per person.

This event series is sponsored by Husch Blackwell Strategies, American Family Insurance, Xcel Energy, Walmart, AARP Wisconsin and Anthem. This sponsorship support made the program possible.