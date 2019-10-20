Wit & Wisdom: Monologues of Ruth Draper

× Expand John Singer Sargent

Featuring a diverse cast of 8 female actors, aged 27- 82 in an immersive, cabaret-style performance, "Wit & Wisdom" introduces area audiences to the work of Ruth Draper, the most famous actress you’ve probably never heard of. Ruth Draper (1884-1956) was a solo performer long before it was cool. She literally performed before the crowned heads of Europe (Queen Mary and King George V) and Lilly Tomlin and Tom Waits both cite her as a major influence. Picture a fall afternoon with your funniest and most interesting women friends, chock full of laughter, unexpected revelations, and sparkling commentary on the human condition -- and join us for "Wit & Wisdom."