7:30 pm on 6/24-25, 2 & 7:30 pm on 6/26 and 2 pm, 6/27, Overture Center-Promenade Hall. $29.

press release: In-person theater is back. Tickets are now on sale for our monologue festival! Presented in Promenade Hall at Overture Center | June 24-27

We are excited to announce that we will be presenting our biennial monologue festival to live audiences in June, and a limited number of tickets are now available!

The festival will be presented at 75% capacity, with empty seats between ticketed groups and single ticket individuals. Masks will be required by all patrons at all times.

This year's festival theme is Within These Walls: Stories of Home. The word "home" can mean something different for everyone. For some it is a place, or people, or simply memories made over time. But it defines us all in one way or another, and this evocative word serves as the inspiration for 12 original pieces written just for us by playwrights from across our community and around the nation.

A collection of stories in places borrowed and possessed, offering a thoughtful look at what it means to belong.

THE MONOLOGUES

Lucky, by Liz Duffy Adams, Northampton, MA

Breaking Fourth, by Amanda Schumacher, Wauwatosa, WI

Ghost Tour, by Jamie Custer, Chicago, IL

Home of the BIPOC, by Opal Tomashevska*, Madison, WI

I Love a Place I’ve Never Been, by Amber Palmer*, Madison, WI

Leaves Falling on a Brooklyn Girl, by Wendy Biller*, Los Angeles, CA

Mariah Has an Imaginary Conversation with Dee Dee Ramone, by Maury Zeff*, San Francisco, CA

McDonald’s, by Devin Porter*, Bellport, NY

Old Comiskey Park, by Peter Filichia*, New York NY

Outreach, by Russell Weeks, Seattle, WA

The Escape, by Emily Glick*, Middleton, WI

To the Young in Heart, by Eva Nimmer*, Milwaukee, WI

*Indicates a playwright new to the festival.