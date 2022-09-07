× Expand courtesy PETA Panels of a traveling exhibit from PETA. PETA's traveling exhibit "Without Consent."

media release: “Without Consent” links historical experiments on vulnerable humans—including orphans, immigrant women, soldiers, and impoverished Black men—to the troubled history of experiments on nonconsenting animals through 24 panels bearing descriptions and photographs of nearly 200 tests conducted at U.S. institutions in recent decades. Wisconsin is the second largest user of dogs in experimentation in the United States, and UW-Madison is home to the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center where experimenters have cut into monkeys’ skulls, injected toxic agents into their brains, sucked out the brain tissue, and killed them.

10 a.m.–5 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, through Sunday, September 11, 800 State St. (At the intersection of State St. at E. Campus Mall, on the southern perimeter of Library Mall), Madison