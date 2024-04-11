media release:

Follow the yellow brick road to Monona Grove's performance of The Wizard of Oz. Featuring a breakout cast of Monona Grove high school students and local grade school munchkins, it's a classic sure to delight. Monona Grove's productions are well known for their high caliber vocals and creative theatrical interpretations. Support the arts in our schools with an evening for the whole family at this year's Wizard of Oz. Note Sunday's 2pm performance is ASL interpreted.

April 11 7pm

April 12 7pm

April 13 2pm & 7pm

April 14 2pm (ASL interpreted)

Tickets $15 Adults, $11 Seniors and Students.