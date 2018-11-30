× Expand Wizard World

press release: 2018 Wizard World Madison is coming; it's part of North America’s largest pop-culture touring expo. Thousands of fans will be on hand to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.

Guests include the Star Trek duo of William Shatner and Nichelle Nichols, the Supernatural tandem of Ruth Connell and Lisa Berry, Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), Matt Ryan (Constantine, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag), Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, Andromeda), Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause of Charmed, Kimberly J. Brown (Halloweentown), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, God’s Not Dead), Barry Williams (The Brady Bunch), Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie) and Samantha Newark (Jem and the Holograms) are among the 100+ celebrities and industry professionals scheduled to attend. Top creators scheduled to attend are Chad Hardin (Harley Quinn, Justice League), Arvell Jones (Black Panther, Thor), Thomas Estrada (Disney, Dreamworks), Tom Cook (Masters of the Universe, Smurfs), Mostafa Moussa (Superman, Fantastic Four), Steve Geiger (Punisher, Spider-Man), Kurt Lehner (Gargoyles, Marvel Action Hour) and more.

Friday, November 30, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, December 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, December 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.